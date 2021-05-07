From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has accused some Nigerians of feigning ignorance of the dens of bandits and their nefarious activities and hoarding vital information from security agencies.

He said it was possible to take such a large number of students through a reasonably long distance on open trucks and motorcycles without anyone seeing them along the way and called on the security agencies to cultivate deep relationship with the people in their communities so that they can trust them with the vital information needed for securing the nation.

“The criminals live in our homes, offices, farms, bushes and forests. They roam our streets and engage in day-to-day activities with us. On the surface, they are just as ordinary and uniform like the rest of us.

“I will find it difficult to believe that it is possible to take such a large number of students through a reasonably long distance on open trucks and motorcycles without anyone seeing them along the way.

“It will be hard also to believe that some other Nigerians are not aware of their dens and the nefarious activities going on there as we speak.”