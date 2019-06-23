Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Brig. General Zakari Abubakar who disclosed this, said some locations have been identified as flash points for kidnapping in the two states and efforts are on top gear by the Army to frustrate criminals operating in the areas.

He assured that men of the artillery are battle ready and determined to combat criminal activities in the forests of the two states which he said have become den of kidnappers.

Abubakar explained that the drone, a Phantom 5DGI, procured by the Army would assist the military formation of the Anti-kidnapping Squad in identifying the movement and activities of suspected bandits,

kidnappers and other criminals.

According to him, the device which would also help the survey targeted areas in the two states is the latest technology in aerial surveillance, adding that the device can cover up to seven kilometer radius with capabilities of recording and transmitting report back to the base.

The Army Commandant who decried the worrisome cases of kidnappings in Ondo State also assured that the days of the hoodlums are numbered as the new device will help reduce criminal activities in the forests on the

road.

His words “In recent times, the cases of kidnappings increased in Ondo and Ekiti States and the General officer Commanding, GOC, 2 Division, General O.F Azinta directed that we must do everything possible to bring the

criminality in both states to an end.

“There are thick forests in these states and that is the advantage some of the criminals are using because some of these places cannot be penetrated easily.

“So, in line with the Chief of Army Staff directive to have a responsive Nigeria Army in the discharge of its constitutional role, we have decided to use technology in addition to the Anti-kidnapping Squad already in place.

“We have two of this drone, one for Ondo and the other one for Ekiti State which would easily help us to fight the issue of kidnapping headlong.

“The two Anti-kidnap Squad will have each one mounted on a vehicle and once there is any issue of kidnapping they will immediately launch it, particularly in places that cannot be easily access.

“The device is the latest in the market, we decided to go for it with the support of the GOC. It can go on it own and it can avoid all obstacle. The resolution is one of the highest resolutions and it can go up to seven kilometers radius,” he added.