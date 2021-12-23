From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigeria Police, Plateau State Command has caution citizens to avoid patronizing unauthorized motor parks to enable them not to become victims of banditry and kidnapping during the yuletide season.

The Command informed the public to note that the banned on motorcycles is still enforce and announced the restrictions on the movement of tricycles during the period.

In a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba said the command has put in place elaborate and workable security strategies to curtail crime and criminalities before, during and after the festive period.

“In line with our strategies, the Command has repositioned its patrol vehicles in strategic areas of the State to respond promptly to distress calls from members of the public, day and night.

“To avoid unintended consequences, members of the public are advised not to patronize unauthorized parks to avoid being victims to kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminal elements.”

He admonished members of the public to observe the Federal and State Government Covid-19 protocols as the country is currently in the fourth wave of the Pandemic.

“The Command re-echoes its suspension of tricycle operation from 25th – 26th December 2021 and 1st January 2022 and reiterates the total ban of Commercial Motorcycles within the State.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered full enforcement of her earlier ban on the sales and use of fireworks, bangers, and knockout. Consequently, parents/guardians are advised to caution their children and wards to be law-abiding as any offender will be arrested and prosecuted.”