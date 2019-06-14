Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Assistant Inspector General of Police ((AIG), Zone XI headquarters, Osogbo, Osun State, Adeleye Oyebade, on Friday called on the police to liaise with the public and informants to be able to assess sensitive information on how to track down criminals with a view to battling banditry and kidnapping in the zone which comprises Osun, Ondo and Oyo states.

Oyebade gave the charge while commissioning the Police Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base XI permanent site built by the Commanding Officer of the base, CSP, Dayo Akinbisehin at the Zone XI headquarters in Osogbo.

Oyebade stressed that one of the basic strategies by the police to flush criminals out of the states was through active community policing.

“You must remain active in our community policing strategies by cultivating informants and ensuring that Zone XI is the safest in this country,” Oyebade stressed.

He also called on the police to uphold professionalism that was the core ethics of police to be able to discharge their duties at all times.

He urged them to always have in mind the interest of the people they had been called to serve instead of constituting dangers to them.

“You must be fair. Wherever you find yourself, ensure that you protect the people that you are called to serve. There should be nothing like accidental discharge. It is not a good term for us,” Oyebade stressed.

“Exhibit the core values that would take the police to high level of the pedestal,” he noted.

He said the community policing had started yielding good results in the battle against crime and urged the officers to live up to expectations to be able to make a difference in their various responsibilities.

The AIG who commended Akinbisehin for the feat, enthused that the facility was a proof of police’s commitment to fulfilling the vision for the progress of the force as well as part of efforts to support the police in giving protection to those that are in the Special Protection Unit (SPU) for them to always give their best.

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige, commended Akinbisehin for the laudable performance.

She enthused that the feat was a model for every officer to emulate.

She also urged them to always endeavour to leave good legacies behind anywhere they had opportunity to serve.

Akinbisehin thanked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the AIG, Zone XI, for “giving me this rare opportunity to contribute my own little quota towards the infrastructural development of the force through their innovative leadership.”