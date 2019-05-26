Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dachollom Chumang Datiri has condemned the bloody attacks on communities in Nasarawa, Kaduna, Zamfara and the Borno States in the North by kidnappers and bandits which claimed several lives, just as he noted that the incident has brought much set-back to the region…

He observed with dismay the increasing rate of suicide cases in the country and called on the church and Government to sensitize the public on the need for contentment.

Rev. Datiri, in a communiqué issued in Jos at the end of the 96 General Church Council, held at the Church Headquarters, Jos, Plateau state noted that

“Council Condemns in strong terms the recent attacks on some communities in parts of Nassarawa, Kaduna, Zamfara and Borno states by Kidnappers, armed bandits and Boko Haram.

“Calls on the Federal and state governments, to take proactive measures to forestall these inhuman acts as human life is too precious to be wasted casually.

“Enjoins government at all levels to take seriously their constitutional responsibility by restoring and rehabilitating Internally Displaced Persons as many of them are left to fend for themselves in terms of feeding and accommodation.”

The clergy decried federal government’s nonchalant attitude towards the release of Leah Sharibu who has remained in the hands of Boko Haram because of her faith and urged the government to do all it takes to ensure her release and the remaining Chibok school girls.