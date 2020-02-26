The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday passed the Witness Protection Bill, which will give witnesses, the boldness, confidence and protection to testify in court.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Abdullahi announced the passage of the bill at plenary after Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), the Majority Leader, moved a motion for the passage.

Abdullahi said that the bill, if assented to by the governor, would go a long way in curtailing the rate of crime in the state and the country at large.

He added that the bill would also give witnesses the opportunity to present evidence, expose and report to the police and other security agencies without fear of molestation.

Abdullahi further explained that the bill would enhance criminal justice in the state and the country at large.

He thereafter, mandated the clerk of the house to produce a clean copy of the bill for Governor Abdullahi Sule’s assent.

Earlier, Tunga while moving the motion for the passage of the bill, urged his colleagues to support it as well as allow it scale through third reading.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the speaker.

Meanwhile, the sponsor of the bill, Mohammed Alkali (APC-Lafia North) told newsmen that he was delighted with the passage of the bill.

“I am happy that the bill saw the light of the day. I want to urge the ministry of justice to sensitise the public on the importance of the bill.

as nobody will be afraid while testifying in court,” he said.