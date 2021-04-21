Molly Kilete, abuja

The Senate committee on Army visiting the army in Abuja to brainstorm with the Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, on the way forward for the insecurity bedeviling the country.

The committee led by its chairman Senator Ali Mohammad Ndume and the Deputy Chairman Senator Abba Morro, said they were at the army headquarters as part of their oversight visit, congratulates the new army chief and find out the challenges the army was facing in fighting the counterterrorism and other insecurity ravaging the nation.

The committee members who were received by the army chief and his principal staff officers went into closed door session which is expected to brief the lawmakers on sensitive army security operations conducted across the country. The Lawmakers and the army chief are expected to brief the media after the meeting.

Details later