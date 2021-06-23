By Romanus Okoye

The trial of Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans and his co-defendants over allegations of conspiracy and kidnapping will continue, today, before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of Lagos High Court, sitting at Ikeja.

The co-defendants are: Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba. The defendants opened their defence last year after the court upturned their ‘no case’ submission.

They were arraigned on August 30, 2017, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping of Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Ltd, Donatius Dunu in Lagos and collecting €223,000 (N100 million) as ransom from his family.

Apart from the case before Justice Oshodi, there are two other cases involving Evans and separate defendants. In one, he is charged alongside Victor Aduba, a dismissed member of the Nigerian Army with four counts of kidnapping Mr Sylvanus Ahamonu, holding him hostage for about nine weeks, collecting ransom of $420,000 from his family and unlawful possession of firearms.