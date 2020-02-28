Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State government has said that it is proposing a new security framework to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens and residents in the north-eastern state.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan Kwami, who said the proposed framework is to tackle the growing issue of kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and drugs and drug-related crimes as well as other security challenges bedeviling the state.

According to Mr. Alhassan who addressed newsman shortly after the state executive council meeting on Wednesday at the Government House, said the proposed framework would be brought through the state Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation during the next meeting of the council and probably approved.

“Although the issue of security is not something that we will come out and outline, but I assure you that through the state ministry of internal security and ethical orientation we have considered a robust security framework of which we want to assure the citizens that they will be safe and that their security is guaranteed,” the information commissioner said while confirming that the already established marshals of the previous administration in the state had been disbanded.

He said the marshal which was established by former governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, under the Gombe State Agency for Social Services has been disbanded by the administration of governor Inuwa Yahaya hence the need to establish a new framework and to employ 5000 or so personnel. However, he disclosed that the decision would be based on the outcomes of the next meeting of the state executive council.

The disbanded Gombe marshals was an initiative introduced by the then Dankwambo’s administration to tackle the menace being perpetrated and unleashed on people by restive youths known as Yan Kalare. It was an initiative that was then hailed as effective youth development and empowerment program in the state.

Explaining further on the Wednesday meeting of the council Mr. Alhassan also disclosed that they deliberated on issues bordering around the expansion of the state’s source of revenue generation adding that that ncludes approving renting out of the state-owned hotels in Abuja, Kaduna, Gombe, and Kaltungo in the state.

He said: “The council approved the leasing of Gombe Jewel hotel in Abuja to Custodian Hotels at a cost of N65 million per annum for the period of five years and the Jewel Hotel in Kaduna leased to Mainagin Hotels at the cost of N16 million per annum. While the Gombe Jewel Hotel in Gombe was leased for N48 million per annum and the hotel in Kaltungo was leased out to generate N15 million for the state government in a period of three years.

The council equally approved the engagement of a consultancy firm to monitor road construction in Talase, Degri to Reme and the construction works on Malala, Dukkuyel to Zaune roads at the cost of N179. 24 million.