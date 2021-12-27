From Gyang Bere, Jos

President, Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA) and Head of Civil Service, Plateau State, Engr. Sunday Hyat has called for fervent prayer for the safe release of His Royal Highness, Charles Mato Dakat from the dent of kidnappers.

The traditional ruler was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers after a heavy gunfire to scare the villagers.

The President in a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yakubu Taddy prayed that the abductors to reconsider their stand and release the monarch immediately.

“The Gindiri Old Students Association GOSA, received with shock and sadness the kidnap of the paramount ruler of Gindiri and one of its very active members, His Royal Highness, Charles Mato Dakat in the early hours of Sunday 26 December,2021 ”

Hyat said since becoming the Sum Pyem, Charles Mato Dakat has become a rallying point for unity and progress of not only the Pyem people but Mangu Local Government and the country at large.

He noted that the Sum Pyem’s leadership has ensured that educational institutions, particularly in the Gindiri Compound strive in his jurisdiction without rancour.

Engr. Hyat appreciated efforts taken by Plateau State Governor, Rt Hon. Simon Bako Lalong and the security agencies to tract down the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

While calling on security agencies to double up effort and ensure the safe return of the Gindiri monarch, he called on GOSA members everywhere they are to sustain prayers for his release and the safety of all Nigerians.

The GOSA President express solidarity with the immediate family of the Sum Pyem, the Pyem chiefdom, Mangu traditional council and the Government and people of Plateau State.