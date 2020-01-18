Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bishop of Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese, Man’oso Ndagoso has said that his diocese is the worst hit in kidnapping incidents in Kaduna jurisdiction in recent times. He said in March 2019 one of the priests in the diocese was kidnapped, and that nothing has been heard of him from the kidnappers since the incident.

He also disclosed that in May 2019, another of his priest was kidnapped, but later released by the kidnappers. The worst kidnapping incident in his domain, he added was the recent kidnapping of four seminary students of Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary, situated in Kakau, along Kaduna-Abuja highways.

The kidnappers were reported to have invaded the school hostel at night about two weeks ago and abducted four students.

Speaking yesterday in his office when some officials of the national body of Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria (CMON) paid him a solidarity visit over the kidnapped students, the Bishop lamented the state of insecurity in the country generally, saying that Nigeria is under siege.