Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Coalition Associations of Rigasa , Kaduna State ,yesterday, protested to the Nigeria Union of Journalistis (NUJ) Secretariat in Kaduna ,to register their anger over alleged police harassment.

Rigasa, the largest Kaduna community ,is located in between the Nigerian Defence Academy, the Nigerian Railway Corporation main terminus and not too far from the Kaduna International Airport, all in Igabi local government area of the State, had on Monday staged a peaceful protest at the State’s House of Assembly, to draw the attention of lawmaker to the incessant kidnappings in the area when the police allegedly disrupted the protest.

Leader of the organisations, Comrade Hassan Abubakar, alleged that the community went to the State Assembly to report cases of kidnappings with the hope that the lawmakers would help the police with logistics and equipment that woulf enable them to protect the people.

According to Abubakar , “for more than two weeks , there was no night that three persons were not kidnapped and whenever we report to the police, they seem helpless. Going to the House of Assembly was in good faith, because we believe the lawmakers can make case for the police to have needed support from the government.

“Unfortunately, as we were leaving the House of Assembly, more than 20 police vehicles loaded with armed policemen, arrived and started displaying the highest level of unprofessional conducts.

“The policemen were abusing uu and disparaging us. They called us all sorts of names that violated and stripped us of human dignity. They started harassing and intimidating us . They arrested some of us and I was one of those that were arrested.