Some residents of Kuje Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have urged the Federal Government to introduce state police as a means to reduce the increasing rate of kidnapping in the area.

The residents made the call in separate interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kuje on Friday, following the recent kidnapping and other security challenges in the area.

Mr Isaac Taiwo, the Chairman,Pegi Community Association, said that with state police, it would be faster to respond to emergencies and distress situations in every society.

Taiwo said that the crime rate in Kuje, recently, was on the increase, particularly in terms of kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery among others, adding that the problem needed to be tackled decisively.

“The way things are going in Kuje, I believe that state police is the solution to our security challenges which will go hand in hand with community policing.

“In as much as the current policing system is unifying Nigerians, the government should add another tier of policing, which is state police,” he said.

Mr Joseph Gado, resident of Dafara community, said he was in support of the adoption of community policing in the country, adding that complementing it with state police would help to improve the security situation in the country.

Gado said that due to the frequent kidnapping incidents and other security challenges in the country, there was the need for Nigeria to have state or community police.

“There is need for the Federal Government to introduce state police, to reduce the rise of killings and kidnapping in the country.

“Introducing state police will enhance the understanding between the policed and the police in every community.

“The solution to security challenges in the country is to establish a comprehensive state police structure, to help in reducing crimes,” Gado said.

Abraham David of Paseli Community, said lack of state police was what brought about vigilante and cultural security outfits in different settlements.

“If you bring people from different areas who do not understand the culture and lifestyle of the people they are policing, they will not be able to fight crime.

“When you post somebody from another tribe, he will not know where to enter and where not to enter and how to go about things, because he is not part of the culture.

“All over the world, to police properly, you need to have people within the locality to be part of effective policing,” David said.

Mrs Sarah Kaka, a resident of Gaube community in Kuje, lamented the rising spate of insecurity and called Area Council Chairman and FCT Minister to end kidnapping in the area.

NAN reports that FCT Police Command on Thursday, confirmed the killing of one person and abduction of a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer with his two children at Dafara community in Kuje Area Council.

(PPRO), FCT Police The Command, through its Police Public Relations Office, said it had commenced a joint counter operation against kidnapping in Kuje and its environs. (NAN)