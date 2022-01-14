From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has earmarked N60 million in the 2022 budget for procurement of security equipments to tackle kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the state.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Sylvester Wallangko disclosed this on Friday in Jos during the 2022 budget breakdown held at the conference hall, Cabinet office Jos.

He said, “The rescue administration has committed the sum of N60,000,000. 00 for the procurement of security equipments. N250,000,000.00 for procurement of 2No Armored Personnel Carrier (APC).

“N300,000,000 was earmarked for creation of development areas and N700,000,000 was proposed for construction of Speaker and Deputy Speaker’s residents at old Bukuru road, St. Pirans.”

He explained that the projects falls under a subhead under Administration which the government committed over N9 billion, also has N248, 430,000 for CARES programme-social transfer to aged, physical challenge and vulnerable persons.

The Commissioner said N343,783,000 was earmarked for Ministry of Information and Communication without allocation for the completion of ongoing NUJ Secretariat, Plateau State Council Jos.

He said N9.4 billion was allocated to Works and transport, N911.5 million was allocated to Land, Housing, and Urban Development; N2.5 billion was earmarked for Agriculture and Rural development; N3.6 billion was allocated to health sub-sector and N3.3 billion was earmarked to education among others.

Wallangko explained that the 2022 budget tagged, “Budget of Economic Recovery and Consolidation of inclusive infrastructural growth 2” has a total size of N106.8 billion with capital expenditure of N35.9 billion while recurrent expenditure stood at N70 billion.

He said the focus of the budget is geared towards completion of on-going projects, and initiation of new ones based on available resources.