Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa state police commissioner, Bola Longe has said that the state is endangered with all manner of crime coming from neighbouring states, especially kidnapping.

He stated this yesterday while speaking with newsmen on the efforts of his command to track down the criminals that attacked the state deputy governor last week killing three police officers and two drivers attached to him.

According to him “Nasarawa state to be kind is an endangered state, this state is surrounded by five states where there are problems.

“Plateau in the northeast, Taraba in the east, Benue in the southeast, Kogi in the south, Kaduna in the north and FCT which is not having a problem, these states are driving criminals to Nasarawa state.

“So constantly we are strategising and deploying our personnel to combat them as they are coming,” he said

He explained that his command has arrested three persons in connection with the attack on the state deputy governor, adding that the command is working tirelessly to arrest all the elements that perpetrated that act.

“We have sectorise Nasarawa eggon to Akwanga and extended to Gudi to ensure that the Lafia/Abuja express road is free of criminals, the elements that rob on that day, we are monitoring them, we sent chopper to patrol the area and immediately they saw it , they were in disarray and are trying to escape, we are monitoring them” he said

“We have mapped out our strategies in this state and the elements that are trying to trouble us now, we are going to make minesmith of them, we will have no sympathy for them, they have killed our men, we will kill them.

“We are moving, we have reduced totally to nothing robbery, banditry is not existing anymore, we have deal decisively with cultism, our only problem is kidnapping and we will soon liquidate them,” he said