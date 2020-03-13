Judex Okoro, Calabar

Doctors in Cross River have embarked on an indefinite strike to protest the kidnap of wife of their colleague and University of Calabar Teaching Hospital staff, Christian Ekanem.

In recent times medical doctors have fallen prey to hoodlums as over 10 of them have been kidnapped and released after payment of ransom.

Ekanem, wife of medical director of Akwa Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo and Assistant Director at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, was kidnapped on Tuesday.

Also, the owner of Amber Lounge Nite Club in Calabar, Akeem Shodeinde, was kidnapped by gunmen.

While Mrs Ekanem was picked up in front of her residence at School Road, Satellite Town, Shodeinde was kidnapped at Marian Road in Calabar amid shooting by the gunmen.

In a communiqué jointly signed, yesterday in Calabar by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Chairman in Cross River, Agam Ayuk, and the Secretary, Ezoke Epoke, NMA members disclosed that the decision to withdraw their services follows a position taken by the association after an emergency meeting on January 8, 2018 where they decided that they will withdraw their services whenever a colleague or their relative is kidnapped.

The doctors said the victim was kidnapped on March 10, 2020, adding that about 15 medical doctors and their dependents have been kidnapped since 2017.

“The NMA in Cross River will henceforth withdraw all medical services without any notice anytime a doctor or dependants are taken captive in future. The unfortunate incident of the kidnap of the wife of a member of NMA is worrisome.

“NMA is not unmindful of the impact of the withdrawal of medical services on the good people of Cross River. However, we cannot continue to save lives while we are under constant threat by armed bandits and kidnappers.

“We have proceeded on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services in both the private, public and institutional hospitals in the state.

“This include University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Federal Neuro Psychiatry Hospital, General Hospital, Medical Centres, Mission Hospitals and private clinics with immediate effects,” NMA said.

The association called on the state government and security agencies to expedite action and ensure the unconditional release of all victims currently in the captivity of kidnappers.