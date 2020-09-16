Mrs Mary Chikezie, the Ekiti Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Wednesday debunked a media report that a corps member was killed by kidnapper in the state on Tuesday.

Chikezie said in a statement in Ado-Ekiti that the person killed during the attack was not a member of the NYSC serving in the palm oil producing factory, as reported by an online medium on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that suspected kidnappers killed one person and abducted two others, including a Nigerian born retired U.S. army officer in Ijan-Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state.

“It was reported that a serving corp member was gunned down at a palm oil producing factory in Ijan-Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Area, Ekiti by assailants who came to kidnap one Mr Jide Ijadare.

“In the purported story, the writer made an allegation that the corps member was serving at the company.

“Consequent upon the above, I wish to inform the general public that no corps member is presently serving at the said factory, hence no corps member was gunned down.

“It is therefore, imperative to further place on record, that the NYSC scheme places priority on the security and welfare of corps members,” she stated. (NAN)