Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s “dismissal” of the spate of kidnappings in the country showed the insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to the plight of Nigerians.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said attempts by the vice president to play down on the kidnapping menace as not being “as massive as that,” is indication the government has lost touch with the people.

“In dismissing the security problem, the vice president is simply telling victims of kidnapping that, as far as the APC and its administration are concerned, they have not suffered enough.

“It is, therefore, unfortunate that instead of being remorseful and seeking solution, Prof. Osinbajo is rather playing on the sensibility of Nigerians by attempting to justify his comment, which has been widely condemned by citizens from all walks of life.

“Prof. Osinbajo is well aware of the gravity of kidnapping and other security challenges confronting our nation.

What has Prof. Osinbajo said to the families whose breadwinners have been killed by kidnappers and many more who are still languishing in kidnappers’ den?

“When will the problem of kidnapping become “massive” for the APC administration when medical doctors, community heads, faith-based leaders, government officials and their relations, students, innocent school children, pregnant women and even expatriates are being kidnapped in various parts of the country?

“While our party and indeed millions of Nigerians appreciate the efforts by our security operatives in fighting this menace, despite the operational challenges imposed on them, the APC administration, must bear the blame for security problems.”