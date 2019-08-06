Fred Itua

Some members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Delta State have raised concerns over the rise in kidnapping of legal practitioners in the state.

NBA Vice chairman, Asaba branch, Enemhinye Ehigiator, told Daily Sun on behalf of his colleagues that lawyers in the state “have become an endangered species.”

He called on the state government to do more in protecting the lives of the citizens, including lawyers who, according to him, are “defenders of the defenceless in the society.”

“Just this week, Asaba Bar was inundated with the sad news of the kidnap of one of our own. We had barely recovered from the grief and shock of the kidnap and gruesome murder of the very affable KOA Nwashindi, Esq,” Ehigiator.

“This is a clear indication that lawyers in this jurisdiction have become an endangered species. It is quite disheartening to note that the defenders of the defenceless in our society have become defenceless and helpless in the face of unrestrained abductions/attack on members of the noble profession.

“We give glory to God for the prompt release of our colleague. However, it may not have been without parting with a large chunk of the Nigerian currency to the men of the underworld,” the NBA Vice Chair said.

“May we collectively call on the Chief Security Officer of Delta State to set machinery in motion to rid the state of this wicked and evil plague. Shall we collectively say Caboodle Rejectamenta to any further attempt, attempted attempt, threat or outright kidnap of our members?”