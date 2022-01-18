From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, on Tuesday paid an unscheduled visit to the flashpoints of kidnapping on the popular Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for on-the-spot assessment of kidnapping situation on the very important highway.

The three flashpoints of kidnapping on the road in the recent time are Ogunmakin, Onigaari and Ishara all in Ogun State axis of the highway, being plied on daily basis by thousands of Nigerians. Three victims were kidnapped on the highway on Sunday, this week, by gunmen said to have dressed in military camouflage.

The flashpoints have been in the news negatively and consistently within the past few days. Some cases of kidnapping got ransom and killings reportedly occurred at the flashpoints within the past few weeks.

The police boss in Oyo State was at Onigaari and Ogunmakin, on Tuesday and she assured travellers on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to remain calm and not entertain any fear, following the recent news of kidnapping cases and attacks on the ever-busy expressway. She said security has been beefed up to ensure safety of lives and property.

It was observed that immediately Onadeko and the senior officers of the command arrived at the flashpoints, it was a sort of immediate action plan and mapping for strategies to combat the menace. Heavily armed police officers had been stationed at the flashpoints and other strategic locations on the highway prior to the arrival of the CP.

Onadeko, who assured Nigerians that the excerise would not be a one-off show, called for calm, especially as many travellers are very apprehensive following the reports of kidnapping on the highway.

She emphasised that the joint patrol between Ogun and Oyo State Police Commands, has led to the combing of the bushes in the vicinity of the flashpoints, adding that investigations were still ongoing to get to the roots of the matter and stop kidnapping in the axis and other places.

Onadeko, however, cautioned against over-speculations, saying it must be stopped by the people and the media.