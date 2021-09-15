From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

As a way to adequately checkmate security threats and attacks on institutions of learning, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has again called on the Federal Government to authorise licenses for security outfits in all schools.

The association also decried what it described as government’s insensitivity to labour plight.

It said the government has a penchant for abandoning agreements entered into with labour unions, adding that such action was what drove doctors to strike.

In a communique signed by its National President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, after its 40th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, SSANU condemned the alleged shoddy and lopsided implementation of some core components of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), especially the Hazard and other Earned Allowances yet to be fully implemented in the monthly salaries of its members as earlier agreed.

The association’s NEC also noted with great concern, the reluctance of some state governments to implement the new national minimum wage and its accumulated arrears.

SSANU urged the federal government to pay the arrears of the new minimum wage as previously agreed in the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA).

The communique reads: “NEC in session observed with dismay the shoddy and lopsided implementation of some core components of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). Specifically, Hazard and other Earned Allowances that are yet to be fully implemented in the monthly salaries of our members as earlier agreed.

“Granted that implementation of the allowances has commenced, it is rather surprising that they are scandalously captured. Government is, therefore, earnestly urged to stabilise the mode of salary payment via IPPIS and immediately commence the payment of hazard, responsibility, excess workload, overtime, and others alongside monthly salaries without further delay.

“In a similar vein, NEC noted with great concern, the reluctance of some Federal/State Governments to implement the New National Minimum Wage and its accumulated arrears. NEC in session also urges the Federal Government to pay the arrears of new minimum wage as previously agreed in the memorandum of agreement.

“NEC, therefore, enjoins States and the federal government to effect payment of the long-overdue arrears of the minimum wage, which has lost value due to the high rate of inflation currently experienced in the country.”

On the re-negotiation of the 2009 FGN/SSANU Agreement, NEC was briefed that the exercise would soon commence after it was halted last year as a result of COVID-19.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.