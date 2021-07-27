From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Police Command has debunked viral social media report which claimed that Ehor Divisional Police‎ Officer (DPO) has been arrested by the Special Anti-Kidnap Team from the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), in connection with kidnapping and other criminal activities along the Benin-Ehor road.

In a statement, yesterday, signed by its spokesman, SP Kotongs Bello, the Command described the report as ‘mischievous, malicious, fabricated and misleading’.

“To keep the record straight, there is no such unit called special anti kidnap team in the office of the IGP of police, Abuja.

“The report, which is already going viral on various social media handle and platform, is totally the work of mischief makers, aimed at tarnishing the image of the force and to incite the general public against the police, particularly

Edo police state command.

“However, for the avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, the DPO, Ehor Division, CSP Benjamin Benafa, reported at the Division on the 02/07/2021 and took over duties and responsibilities of the division on the 03/07/2021.

“The DPO was instrumental in the rescue of nine passengers kidnapped in an 18-seater bus belonging to a private company on 04/07/2021, traveling from Auchi to Benin. The officer is presently at his duty post in Ehor and was not arrested as being mischievously circulated,” the statement explained.

Urging the people of Edo State and its residents to disregard the report and go about their lawful business, the statement quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, as saying that, “It’s obvious the criminal elements have already noticed that Ehor is no more profitable for them and decided to come out with the fake report to divert attention of the police and the general public who are assisting the police with information about their criminal activities.”

The Commissioner, therefore, assured members of the public of his continued commitment to protecting lives and properties, just as he ordered a full scale investigation into the matter, with the aim of bringing to book those behind the fake report.

