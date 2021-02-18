From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police command has deployed a total of 150, anti riot policemen to deal with rising cases of kidnapping which is ravaging most villages and towns in the nations capital.

The 150 police personnel comprise mostly operatives from the Mobile Police Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and Special Forces. commissioner of Police Bala Ciroma, said they are to reinforce the on-going counter kidnapping operations in various parts of the territory and achieve result in the shortest possible time.

He also said their deployment wouldstrengthen security, dismantle and dislodge all criminal hideouts especially kidnappers camp within the FCT and urged them to involve the communities where they are deployed to boost their operations

Addressing the personnel, the commissioner said it was important for the men to involve members of the communities who understand the terrain to achieve the desired result.

The deployment according to him, followed the launching of Operation Puff Adder I1, by the Inspector-General of Police IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, involving the deployment of human and operational assets to address the emerging security challenges and rid the Country of criminal elements.