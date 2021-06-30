By Romanus Okoye

Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, one of the co-defendants of suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Onuamadike, alias Evans, yesterday told Justice Hakeem Oshodi of Lagos High Court, Ikeja, that police forced him to copy and sign a statement already written by the police.

The defendant, who is undergoing trial with others, over alleged conspiracy and kidnapping of Mr. Anselm Dunu, said he was arrested and taken away without being told his offence or allowed to inform his relations, only to be tortured endlessly at Elere Police Station, Age, till one of his right fingers broke, in addition to multiple body injuries.

Nwachukwu, while being led in evidence by his lawyer, said the police tele-guided him on what to say on a confessional statement captured on video.

He said: “I said exactly what they ordered me to say. A policeman, Idowu Haruna, told me that if I want to be alive, I should cooperate because three suspects who didn’t cooperate had died.

“He said I should just go and bow to his boss and say that I am sorry without saying more. I did as he told me. I tried to write what I know, but they said that’s not what they wanted me to write. I was taken back into the cell. Days later, I was brought out and showed a written statement. They ordered me to copy it in my handwriting. Four of the policemen had guns. I did and signed it as I was ordered. They also told me what to say while they video-taped me.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.