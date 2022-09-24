From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Three persons including a senior police officer abducted by suspected kidnappers on Wednesday in Wasimi Town in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State have regained freedom from their captors.

Three policemen, according to an eyewitness, were said to have been abducted in a broad daylight by some gunmen in the town.

The police operatives, it was also learnt, had visited Ogun State from the Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, for an investigation.

They were said to have been duly booked at the police division in Wasinmi, before they left for their place of primary assignment.

A very liable source told our correspondent that the officers, led by Inspector Oladipo Olayemi, were waylaid on the road by their abductors, who accosted them at about 2:30pm.

It was further gathered that the commercial driver, who conveyed the cops escaped by the whiskers from the kidnappers.

But when contacted, the Ogun State police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the abduction, but said only one policeman was involved.

Oyeyemi told our correspondent that the police were on the trail of the kidnappers, assuring that the victims would be rescued.

Meanwhile, a statement from the office of the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at the weekend, indicated that all the victims had been rescued.

Oyeyemi in the statement explained that the trio were kidnapped by a group of kidnappers who were operating in military camouflage uniforms.

“On receiving the information of the abduction, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, directed the command’s Anti Kidnapping Unit and other tactical squads to move into the area and join forces with the Ewekoro Divisional Police Headquarters in search and rescue operation.

“Upon the intensive pressure and aggressive trailing of the kidnappers, they were left with no alternative other than releasing their captives.

“The victims regained their freedom at about 9:45p.m on Thursday, 22nd of September, 2022 and have since reunited with their family.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has directed that no stone should be left unturned in ensuring that the kidnappers are all arrested and brought to book”. The statement concluded.