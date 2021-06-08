From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 38-year lady, Efe Caroline who was abandoned by fleeing kidnapping suspects, has been rescued by the police in Orerokpe area of Delta State.

She was allegdly kidnapped by four armed men who shot sporadically at Biokoro extension.

But acting swiftly on a distressed call, operatives from Orerokpe division, chased the hoodlums to Okujorogun community where there was a shootout.

Confirming the rescue in Asaba on Tuesday, acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe said the hoddlums were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the police.

“Consequently, the hoodlums abandoned the victim and fled the victim was rescued unhurt. Manhunt for the hoodlums is ongoing,” he said.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of three suspected cultists including Lucky Nwose (23), Somto Azubuike (18) and Omali Maxwell (18) in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area by operatives of the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU).

He said the suspects are believed to be members of supreme vikings confraternity aka ARO BAGGER, adding that one English automatic pump action gun loaded with two (2) live cartridges was recovered.

According to Edafe, two other suspects were nabbed at various locations with firearms.

He said one of the suspects, 28-year old Joshua Godwin was nabbed with a locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun contained in a bag at Ugbuwangwe community.

The other suspect, 27-year old Solomon Omachonu was nabbed along Ibusa road in Asaba.

Edafe said an army colour face cap, a camouflage army colour belt and wrist watch and an unregistered motorcycle were further recovered from Omachonu.