Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described the debate over the launch of the South West Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun, as healthy and a welcome development.

He, however, noted that politicising it on the altar of religion and ethnicity would be unhealthy, dangerous and counter-productive.

The governor stated this yesterday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan.

“Amotekun is a collective response by the South West region to the spate of armed banditry, rape, kidnapping and other violent crimes that suddenly became a past time in the region.

“To therefore, claim it is an agenda against a particular faith or adherents of a particular religion is not only preposterous, but also in bad taste.

“Kidnapping, rape and armed banditry have no religion and know no tribe or ethnicity,” the governor said.

Oyetola disclosed that no recruitment had been carried out for the security programme in the state.

He, however, expressed the need to rally support for the security initiative, with cogent strategies and bridge a communication gap between the Federal Government and the South West governors who are in the vanguard of the programme.

“For the records, no recruitment has been carried out so far, especially in Osun.”