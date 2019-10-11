Gyang Bere, Jos

President of a conglomeration of 15 denominations of churches in Nigeria under the umbrella of TEKAN and Deputy National Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Caleb Ahima has called for the protection of school children and teachers in the country from kidnappers.

Rev. Ahima disclosed this in Jos during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Administrative block of TCNN Staff Secondary School, Jos, Plateau State to be constructed by La-Shipson Construction Nig. Ltd. and urged Christians in the country to be vigilant.

“As human a being, if your neighbour is bitten by a snake, you will take measures to ensure that you are not bitten by that snake.”

He urged Christians in the country to resist further attempt to divide their fellow Christians on the bases of religion, ethnicity and politics.

“Christians in Nigeria are divided and we must collectively resist any attempt to further divide us. We must also stand firm despite our security and political challenges.

“We must promote unity in Nigeria against the background of insecurity, kidnapping and other challenges, because it is together that we can achieve more than as individuals; our God who is a God of unity will help us to be united and always stand in one voice.”

The clergy said it would be dangerous for Christians to be divided, but standing united will bring development.

“As the National Deputy President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) what burn my heart is how the church will stand united in love and focus, and we in TEKAN and CAN are working hard with prayers to see how we will be united.”

rev. Ahima commended the Managing Director of the La-Shipson Construction Nigeria Ltd, Hon. Moses Godia Shipi, for sponsoring the building for the benefit of the church.

He describes Shipi as a pillar and a voice of the church, recalling that TEKAN didn’t approach him, but he decided to initiate the project to support the church.