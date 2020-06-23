Judex Okoro, Calabar

Traders have shut markets and shops in Calabar metropolis in protest against rising cases of kidnapping in the state.

The traders, in the name of Calabar Traders Union, lamented that their members have fallen prey to kidnappers and hoodlums who have subjected them to all sorts of inhuman treatment.

According to them, over 18 of their members have been kidnapped in the last 10 months and ransom paid even as some of them lost their lives after passing through several ordeals, adding that one of their patrons, Chief Jude Odinka, has been in captivity for eight weeks.

When Daily Sun went round the metropolis, it was observed that Timber Market in Calabar Municipal and Spare Parts Market at Bedwell were shut while shops located at Bedwell, Chamley, Goldie, Bassey Duke, IBB and Garden axis were all closed.