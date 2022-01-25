From Gyang Bere, Jos

Traditional rulers in Plateau State are in trouble, as they have become subject of attacks and abduction by gunmen who demand huge sums of money as ransom.

The worrisome development has prompted most traditional rulers and high-profile individuals in the state to go into hiding.

In fact, it is becoming a norm in the state, with the latest kidnapping of Da Gyang Gut Balak, the Gwom Rwei of Vwang, a few days after Chief Charles Mato, the paramount ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government Area, was abducted.

Da Balak, who was kidnapped on January 16, 2022, close to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, on his way home, spent close to 24 hours with his abductors.

It was gathered that the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N10 million. After pleading with the kidnappers, they reduced it to a certain amount that the community paid and he was released on Monday, January 17, at about 10pm.

This is coming after the kidnapping of Chief Charles Mato, the Sum Pyem and paramount ruler of Gindiri on the December 24, 2021. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of N500 million.

He was kept for more than seven days despite his deteriorating health challenges as the community was unable to put together the said amount.

Negotiation began between the abductors and the traditional institution in the area until an agreement was reached before his released on Saturday, January 1.

Besides the abduction of traditional rulers, former governorship aspirants, Kemi Nshe, and a lecturer at Plateau State University Bokkos were kidnapped on January 31 at his residence in Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

The kidnappers first demanded N500 million, which his family and friends were unable to raise. But negotiation continued until the kidnappers accepted about N13 million before they were released.

Similarly, three students of Plateau State Polytechnic were kidnapped in their residence close to the polytechnic in Barkin-Ladi. But, luckily, they were rescued by the military personnel hours later after one of the suspects was arrested.

Alsi, wife of Silas Vem, the deputy chief of staff to the deputy governor of Plateau State, and a medical doctor, Samuel Audu, were also kidnapped within the period. But with the help of the security agencies, they were rescued.

The upsurge has continued despite the death sentence law for kidnappers which was signed by Governor Simon Lalong in 2021 with a view to curbing the menace.

Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Ibrahim Ali, in his reaction to the kidnappings vowed to make the state uninhabitable to the criminal elements.

The military information officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, explained that troops rescued the Gwom Rwei of Vwang, Da. Gyang Gut Balak with the joint efforts of other security agencies, vigilante group and hunters.

He noted that the commander, on receiving information on the incident, placed the troops of Sector 6 deployed at Riyom on red alert and to embark on hot trail of the perpetrators. Two suspects were arrested and the traditional ruler rescued after conducting clearance operations in the mountainous region of Sabon Gida Kanal, Gero and Dahol general area of the state.

Takwa explained that eight suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the paramount ruler of Gindiri, Chief Charles Mato.

Ali said: “The Operations Safe Haven is still very much on ground to ensure that all those involved in kidnapping in the state are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Member representing Jos South constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Dalyop Fom, decried the rate of attacks on traditional rulers in the state and called on security agencies to expedite action on arresting them.

He noted that despite the passage and signing into law the anti-kidnapping law by Lalong, kidnapping of traditional rulers and citizens is becoming a norm in the state.

Fom expressed joy that the traditional rulers and all those kidnapped have been rescued but called for stringent measures to avoid the repeat of the ugly incidents and experiences.

He called for the application of technology by security agencies to tackle the growing rate of crime and demanded government to place priority on the protection of citizens by exhibiting strong political will.

Meanwhile, Lalong decried the upsurge of attacks and kidnapping of traditional rulers in Nigeria.

He described the development as an attempt by criminals to intimidate the traditional institution so as not to expose crimes within their domains in order to totally subdue the entire population.

Lalong said: “It was very worrisome to see that traditional rulers have become victims of kidnappings, murders and other violent attacks by criminals simply because they stand against their activities or mobilise their subjects to reject them.”

He noted that the development portends danger as the criminals seek to dominate the environment and dictate the affairs of society through criminality.

“We condemn in strong terms this shameful and unacceptable act, and call on the security agencies to ensure that these incidences are dealt with swiftly.

“As governors, we will activate all machineries to ensure that such persons and their sponsors are brought to book. Failure to do so will not only weaken the traditional institution but also damage its reputation thereby making it incapable of contributing to finding lasting solutions to the lingering security challenges in the northern region and the nation at large,” Lalong said.