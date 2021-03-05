From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two members of the GKS church who were kidnapped last month in Ughelli area of Delta State have been rescued by the police.

The victims, 63-year old Daniel Edema and 52-year old Eric Odoh, were part of the church contingent that were hijacked by gunmen along Ughelli-Evwreni road.

They rescued from a bush near Uwheru community on Thursday night, according to the acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe.

Edafe who confirmed the rescue on Friday in statement issued in Asaba, said efforts have been intensified to rescue other members of the church, as well as apprehend the culprits.

He also confirmed the arrest of a 22-year old man, one Chukwuka Aniazagba at Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, police/vigilante patrol teams while on pin down point at Post Office Junction, intercepted the suspect with a motorcycle.

“On the spot search, one locally made double barrel pistol and one cartridge were recovered from him. Efforts to arrest the two fleeing suspects,” he said.