The Zamfara Government, yesterday, said it has secured the release of no fewer than 200 additional people abducted by bandits, through peace dialogue and other security measures.

The state Acting Governor, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, made the disclosure while receiving a delegation of Conference of Speakers of States’ Legislatures in Nigeria, in Gusau.

Magarya, who is the Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly, received the delegation, who paid him a condolence visit over the death of his father, Alhaji Mu’azu Magarya.

The speaker’s father died while in the custody of bandits.

The delegation, led by the Conference Chairman and Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman, also had the Speakers of Kano, Katsina and Yobe Assemblies.

Magarya commended the forum for the visit, adding that the lingering security challenges facing Zamfara had been a concern to the Governor Bello Matawalle-led administration.

He, however, reassured the visitors and people of the government’s commitment to addressing the security challenges facing the state.

“Our father was abducted with his family in August this year; and, since then, the state government, in collaboration with security agencies, have been making efforts to secure their release.

“Alhamdulillah, members of the family, including a three-month-old baby, were successfully rescued. But, unfortunately for our father, Alhaji Mu’azu Magarya, his time has come and as Muslims, we all believe that every life must have a beginning and ending.

“On behalf of our family, Zamfara Government and the State House of Assembly, we thank you for this visit. I am happy to inform you that the state government has secured the release of over 200 kidnapped victims through peace and dialogue initiated by the present administration, led by the state governor.”

Magarya noted that the released abductees were on their way to Gusau, the state capital.

