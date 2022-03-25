A Clinical Director at St. Nicholas’ Hospitals, Lagos, Ebun Ladipo Bamgboye, and other medical practitioners, have tasked Nigerian leaders on the need to arrest the scourge of kidney and heart diseases in the country.

Spokesman of the event, Aramide Noibi, in a statement, said the medical experts made the call during the World 2022 Kidney Day lecture Series sponsored by Max Healthcare of India, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic District 9110, Rotary International, on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Bamigboye reiterated the need for the arrest of the disease at the early stage of detection and finding a lasting solution to it to save the patient.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He recommended free life policy for patients suffering from the disease as well as healthy certified donors.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Also, he said surgical operation should be pocket friendly, and at the Central Bank of Nigeria exchange rate to ensure a successful operation.

Country Manager, Max Healthcare of India Pharm, Saravanan Armuthu, reiterated the need for patronage of Max Health Care.