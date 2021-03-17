Kaduna Inland Dry Port Limited (KIDPL) has announced that it has all the requirements and capacity to export goods from Kaduna to other ports in the country.

KIDPL said it could consolidate goods in its mega warehouse and provide empty containers, while the authorised agencies involved in export examination with pre-shipment inspection agentd would legitimately certify the exports before sealing for onward transit to Apapa/Onne/Tin Can and other destinations on-board sailing vessels.

General manager, Rotimi O. Raimi Hassan, made the disclosure during the Export Forum at KIDPL Conference Room, last week.

According to Hassan, the primary objective of inland dry ports establishment in Nigeria was to decongest Lagos seaports and bring shipping services to the doorsteps of hinterland shippers, to transact shipping business and use the dry port platforms to either clear imports or forward exports without interface with Onne/Lagos seaports.

He said: “The Federal Government is taking export as part of revenue generation by encouraging people to diversify into export business and use it as avenue to balance our international trade so that Nigeria will not solely dependent on crude oil export.”

Kaduna Inland Dry Port was gazetted on 26th May 2015, as port of origin for export forwarding and port of destination for import consignments. It was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

Hassan advised stakeholders to always ask questions for clarification, when necessary, in order to have more information on how to handle their export processing at Kaduna inland dry port.

The event, which was chaired by Comptroller Abubakar Sanusi Daburan, who conveyed his assurance and support for export processing and delivery from KIDPL, also had in attendance Deputy Comptroller Muasu, assistant director, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, representative of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, SON, Quarantine, NAFDAC, Federal Produce, SSS, representative of Angelia International Services Limited, the pre-shipment inspection agent, among other notable stakeholders.