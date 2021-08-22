From Felix Ikem Nsukka

Kids Quest Academy Nsukka, a leading International Nursery and Primary School in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State on Tuesday graduated 150 pupils during its 2020/2021 Graduation and Prize given Day ceremony.

Speaking in Nsukka during the graduation ceremony, Mr Obinna Agbo, the Chairman and Proprietor of the academy congratulated the graduands and their parents.

Agbo said that, the school had the mission to give children quality and sound foundation education that would enable them to succeed and be good future leaders.

“The school targets to catch them young by giving the children sound education that will help them excel in their chosen field of life in future.

“The school has dedicated, qualified teachers, conducive environment, adequate facilities and infrastructure to give sound education to children,” he said.

The chairman said many parents desire to enroll their children in the academy was because they know the school had all it takes to give their children sound and quality education.

“I appreciate parents from far and near for the confidence they have on the academy and assure them that the school will not take their trust and confidence for granted.

“My promise to them is that, we will not disappoint them as their children will continue to the best among equals now and in future,” he said.

Agbo disclosed that, he had intention to add secondary school to the academy in future, so as to ensure that the academy prepared children right from nursery to secondary school.

Also speaking, Mrs Chinanye Agbo the Executive Director of the academy expressed appreciation to the proprietor for providing all that was required to make the school one of the best in Enugu State.

The executive director who is the wife of the proprietor, commended the consultants, teachers and school management for their dedication and commitment that had taken the academy to an enviable status.

She congratulated the graduates for their obedience and hardwork.

“Many of you will receive award today for performing excellently in different subjects,” she said.

In a remark Mrs Judith Obi, the Head Teacher of the school, said the academy curriculum was designed to give pupils quality education that would help them to perform well both in secondary school and tertiary institution.

“We have committed staff that put in their best to ensure the vision of the academy is achieved.

“We will keep on researching so as to find other areas of improving the kids’ talents hence no establishment is perfect as there is always room for improvement.

“We are open to growth and new ways of learning because we know that every child is intelligent, unique and special,” she said.

In her valedictory speech, Miss Chinwe Mica, the best graduating pupil expressed appreciation of the 2020/2021 graduands to the staff and management of the academy for their love, care and commitment to make them the best among equals.

“Silver and gold we have none to pay back, but God will reward you all abundantly, “she said