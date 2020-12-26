From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Popular Big Brother Naija 2020 Housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as “Kidwaya”, has commended the Benue State Government for the commencement of commercial flights in and out of Makurdi.

Kidwaya gave the commendation on Saturday when he paid a courtesy call on the Governor at the Government Hous in Makurdi, the state capital.

The former Big Brother Housemate noted that the commencement of commercial flight in and out of Makurdi will open up Benue for tourism and other investments.

Kidwaya said organisations and individuals who wish to invest in the state would no longer have to spend hours on the road, expressing the hope that 2021 would be a better year for the state.

The celebrity said that as a proud Benuean he would continue to promote the state and attract investment to it particularly in the entertainment industry.

Responding, Governor Ortom appreciated Kidwaya for promoting Benue’s cultural heritage while in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, commending his humility.

The governor, stating that his administration is open for youth development initiatives, added that the recent state youth summit presented resolutions that could be harnessed for meaningful youth engagement and participation in governance.