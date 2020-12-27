From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Big Brother Naija 2020 Housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kidwaya, has commended the Governor Samuel Ortom-led Benue State government for the commencement of commercial flights in and out of Makurdi.

Kidwaya gave the commendation yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

He noted that the commencement of commercial flight in and out of Makurdi would open up the state for tourism and other investments.

Kidwaya said organisations and individuals who wish to invest in the state would no longer have to spend many hours on the road, expressing the hope that 2021 would be a better year for the state.

He said he is proud of being from Benue State, adding that he would continue to promote the state and to attract investment to it, particularly in the entertainment industry.

Responding, Governor Ortom while welcoming Kidwaya, appreciated him for promoting Benue’s cultural heritage while in the Big Brother Naija show and commended his humility.

Ortom who said that his administration would be receptive to youth development initiatives, assured that resolutions reached at the recent youth summit would be harnessed for meaningful youth engagement and participation in governance.