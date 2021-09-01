The annual Zenith Bank Tennis competition, which started on Monday at the Ikoyi Club was full of fun with some top-level performances from the players.

The competition continues today with defending champion of the men’s singles, Godwin Kienka, taking on Ebenezer Emerhem who defeated Stephen Ezeagu in the first round.

Kienka emerged the champion in the last edition staged in 2019. 2020 edition failed to hold due to the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic across the world.

In the Super Veterian Singles 70s, Innocent Ihebuzor will be up against Kenny Sobamowo while Fso Ugboma plays against Chris Akpunohi.

In the Ladies Singles, it will be a battle of supremacy between Areje Adegoke and Effiong Ejehi while Eniora Oshiga play against Florence Mandela.

Tournament Director, Ekene Nwaokolo says over 90 players are taking part in the competition which is in its sixth edition.

Nwaokolo says that all arrangements are in place by the club to guarantee smooth tournament.

The smashers will be competing for honours in the Men’s Singles A, Men’s Singles B, Ladies Singles, Men’s Veterans Singles for 60+, Men’s Super vets for 70+ and the Team Events.

The return of the competition is a delight to the sponsors as the GMD, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, noted that tennis at club level was fun and interesting.

