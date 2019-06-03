The 2019 edition of the Ikoyi Club Tennis competition sponsored by Zenith Bank came to a climax at the weekend, with Kalada Kienka and Sule Mustapha, winning the singles event finals.

Kienka defeated Nishant Abbi 7/6, 6/7, 10-8 in the men’s singles finals, while Mustapha edged out Bola Ayorinde 4/6, 6/4, 10-4 in the men’s singles B finals.

The Veterans Singles Finals was won by Olaleye Olowe after defeating Ebhohimen Eboigbe 6/3, 7/5.

To get to the final, Kienka defeated Gbenga Familoni 6/4, 7/5, as Abbi came out winner against the Chairman of the tennis section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Abimbola Okubena.

Sponsor, Zenith Bank Plc was represented at the final by the bank’s Group Head Retail Banking, Lanre Oladimeji, who promised the organisation’s continuous support for tennis in the country.

According to Oladimeji, one of the main targets of Zenith Bank is to develop the youth and one of the way to do that is through sports.

“Zenith Bank will continue to support tennis and sports generally in the country,” he said.

“Apart from tennis at Ikoyi Club, we also supported the last swimming competition at the club and we will continue to do that across the country.

“We have a lot of competitions lined up as the year progresses and this is our own way of giving back to the society and most importantly our customers.”