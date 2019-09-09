Godwin and Kalada Kienka defeated Ezomo Imoukhuede and Ishmael Nwokocha 7-5, 6-4, to win the OVH Energy Doubles Tennis Tournament, which came to a colourful end at Ikoyi Club 1938 at the weekend.

Dad Godwin and son Kalada were the favourite, as they were ranked fourth and top respectively on the club’s ladder board, but it was the underdogs, who were both ranked outside the top 20 that broke in the fifth set to go 4-2 up, but a spirited fight-back from the Kienka saw them broke back on the crucial 10th game to tie 5-5 before wrapping up the set.

They clinched the match by winning the 10th game in the second set much to the cheering of the crowd led by Ikoyi Club 1938 Chairman, Yomi Orenuga.

In the veteran’s doubles, former Nigeria football star, Segun Odegbami paired Olaleye Olowe to beat Charles Attah and Okey Igwe 6-3, 6-1, while Kalada and Maryann Chuks beat Bimbo Okubena and Sharon Momoh 6-2, 6-2 to clinch the mixed doubles title. Emmanuel Anikebe and Sesan Dada walked over Femi Nedd and Wale Odutola for the men’s doubles B title.

OVH Energy CEO, Huub Stukman stated that the company was overwhelmed by the success of the event.