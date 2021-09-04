Defending champion of the annual Zenith Bank Tennis Championship, Godwin Kienka, is set to defend his title won two years ago as he faces off with Edet Akpaso in the final of the Men’s Veterans semifinals of the 2021 edition of the annual Zenith Bank Tennis competition at the Ikoyi Club, Lagos.

To get to the final, Kienka walked over Olaleye Olowe to set a final battle against Edet Akpaso, who defeated Ebhohimen Eboigbe 6/4, 6/0.

The Men’s Singles A final will be a battle between Chiwete Njokanma, who defeated Rume Dubre, 6/4, 6/1.

In the Singles B final, Bola Ayorinde will be up against Sesan Dada as both secured semifinal victories against Dele Oshiga (4/6, 6/1 Scratch) and M. Morang (6/2, 6/1) respectively.

The Men’s Super Veterian semifinals will be contested by Innocent Ihebuzor who like Kienka worked over Chris Akpunonu in the first semifinal as Walter Jibunoh won against Adesuyi Olateru – Olagbegi 6/4, 6/4 to get to the final.

