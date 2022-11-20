From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Two operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit were reportedly killed when the security outfit clashed with gunmen Friday night in Abakaliki.

It was gathered that the incident took place at the popular Ebebe Junction within the Abakaliki metropolis around 9.00 pm.

A credible source within the vicinity of the incident, disclosed that gunmen shot about four Ebubeagu operatives but two died while being taken to the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki for treatment.

The source, who didn’t want to be mentioned said: “The gunmen attacked them at their checkpoint around 9pm. About four of the Ebubeagu men were shot but we learnt this morning that two of them died while being taken to the hospital.”

When contacted, Special Security Consultant to the state government, Stanley Okoro-emegha, confirmed the incident.

He gave the names of the dead victims as Igwe Emmanuel (30) and Udu Samuel Elekwe (40) years.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi command, Chris Anyanwu, also confirmed the incident to journalists in Abakaliki.