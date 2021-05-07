From Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen, in the early hours of yesterday, attacked a Divisional Police Station in Obosi community, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing two policemen on duty. The hoodlums also razed the facility.

The incident occurred about 24 hours after the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Chris Owolabi, assumed office. The dastardly act was also a continuation of the series of attacks on security facilities, which have left about 16 policemen, four naval officers and a staff of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) dead. Their security equipment, including guns, were equally taken away by the attackers.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the ugly development, saying that police have commenced investigations into the matter. He also said that the police commissioner, Owolabi, has ordered investigations into the sad development and also a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Ikenga said: “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Chris Owolabi, has detailed Police Crack Team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations, to identify and apprehend the yet to be identified gunmen, who, without warrant and provocation, violently attacked Obosi Police Station in early hours of today 6th May, 2021. The Crack Team had visited the scene and conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the incidence.”

Also, yesterday, Police in Ebonyi, confirmed the killing of another policeman in a fresh attack on the Ohaozara Police Division, in Ohaozara local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to journalists, in Abakaliki, said the gunmen attacked the station on Wednesday night.

She explained that the gunmen came in their large numbers and attempted to set the station ablaze.

She said the slain police officer, an inspector, was trying to engage the attackers when he was gunned down, adding that other policemen on duty, supported by soldiers deployed to Obiozara, fought back, to ensure that the hoodlums did not burn down the station.

In another development, Odah disclosed that police operatives shot dead a suspected criminal who attempted to snatch their guns at Spera IN Deo Motor Park in Abakaliki.

She explained that the operatives were on patrol when they accosted some group of boys smoking Indian hemp, noting that three were arrested, while four others confronted the policemen and attempted to snatch their guns.

However, an eyewitness told Daily Sun that two persons were allegedly shot during the incident which made people flee from the park.

It was gathered that another patrol team later arrived in the park and evacuated them, while items recovered from the suspects were locally made pistols and a bag containing substance suspected to be Indian hemp.