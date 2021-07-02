From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war in the Northeast have killed 73 terrorists in the last two weeks. The DHQ also said that during the week under review, the troops conducted several raid, ambush, cordon and search, rescue and clearance operations and destroyed several training camps and spiritual bases of the terrorists located in the North East part of Borno State and the fringes of Lake Chad.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure at a media briefing in Abuja, said the soldiers recovered 44 AK 47 rifles, two PKT, seven anti aircraft guns, seven gun trucks, several ammunition of different calibres as well as weapon cleaning materials, clothing, blankets, foodstuffs, vehicles, generators, IED materials, religious scripts and other items from the terrorists.

He also said that 55 escapees from terrorists’ camps, comprising 15 males, 12 females and 27 children surrendered to troops at Darajemel in Borno State.

Onyeuko, at the briefing on military operations, conducted by troops between June 18-30, 2021, across the country, said troops responded to distress calls within the period, while the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted several air operations, such as aerial patrol, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance and air interdiction missions.

He said operations conducted within the period under review yielded tremendous successes in the various theatres across the country.

Giving a breakdown of the operations, Gen Onyeuko said: “Troops of operation HADARIN DAJI and other security agencies conducting operations in the North West Zone executed a series of land and air operations concurrently between June 18 and 30, 2021.

