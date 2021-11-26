Chief ofArmy Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya, has declared full-scale war against armed bandits, ordering the soldiers to kill them and bring their corpses and weapons: “I have ordered the troops to be more resolute and more deceive in dealing with the bandits. I have urged them not to relent in their efforts.”

He gave the charge when he visited the 31 Artillery Brigade and

Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Minna, Niger State. He also commissioned the TRADOC Officers Transit accommodation, New Training and Doctrine Command Arms Store and ground breaking of Nursery and Primary School Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association, Minna Military Cantonment chapter.

He urged troops not to relent but continue to engage the bandits in more deceive way: “That is what we will continue to do. The Army will continue to motivate the troops by providing necessary supports to enable them provide security in the troubled states and Nigeria as a whole.”

He said the visit would afford him the opportunity to know their challenges and encourage them to put in their best for the betterment of the country. He called for support from citizens to provide the

Army and other security agencies with credible information to enable them deal with the criminals: “I urge all to lay their helping hand in passage of accurate information to the Army and other security agencies.

“These criminals, many of them live with us. I want the public to operate and take it that security is everybody’s business. With synergy, we will be able to improve in what we are doing.”

Air operations: NAF reviews safety strategies

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), would continue to review and evaluate key safety strategies affecting the service and ensure that “it remains a credible reference point for maintenance of high safety standards.” He was speaking at the opening of the just concluded 2021 Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Safety Review Board (SRB), meeting in Abuja.

The meeting afforded the service the opportunity to take stock and appraise its safety practices and procedures for enhanced operational effectiveness and efficiency.

Amao said as a highly technical service operating sophisticated aircraft, equipment and military hardware, flight safety should be inherent in all NAF daily activities. He said the meeting focused on the steps taken by various NAF units towards addressing safety issues highlighted by the standing NAF Safety Audit Committee set up earlier in the year to chart a way forward in maintaining high safety standards in aircraft operations: “The meeting should serve as a veritable platform for addressing all safety concerns so as to proffer realistic and lasting solutions to flight safety issues. Overall, the essence of the meeting must be geared towards making the NAF a safer, more effective and efficient instrument of national power.”

Chief of Standards and Evaluation (COSE), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Olusegun Philip, said: “The SRB, as the designated safety management body, is tasked with appropriating safety policies and guidelines for the entrenchment of safety culture in the NAF. So far, about 100 NAF personnel have undergone various safety courses within and outside the country in the last six months.

“Efforts are on to collaborate with the United States Air Force to organize an in-country safety management training for more NAF personnel before the end of the year.”

He said training activities at Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety suspended following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic would soon resume with new courses to broaden the scope of safety education in the NAF. He urged members of the SRB to continue to support all safety activities across the entire NAF strata through effective monitoring and evaluation.

Insecurity: Former military heads of state hail Nigerian Army

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, has expressed confidence on the ability of the Nigerian Army under the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges.

He said the COAS and his team were capable of restoring peace and stability in the country in the shortest possible time. He made this known when the COAS visited him at his Hill Top residence in Minna, Niger State.

He said the nation was dealing with security threats in some parts of the country: “The NA has put up tremendous efforts to tackle the security challenges since the COAS assumed command.”

In the same vein, former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, said COAS “assumed command at a time the nation is being confronted with multifaceted security challenges.” He, however, expressed satisfaction with the “COAS’ unrelenting drive at confronting the challenges squarely at all fronts.”

He commended him for engaging key stakeholders in the untiring search for public support and cooperation to effectively enhance on going operations against insecurity. Abubakar lauded COAS for his “pragmatic leadership in visiting military formations and theatres of operations to engage and motivate the troops.” He called on the officers in the junior leadership of the NA to emulate the exemplary leadership virtues of the COAS.

This is just as Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello called on Nigerians and people of the state to support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies in the on going anti-banditry and counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations. He made the call when COAS paid him a courtesy visit.

The governor maintained that without security there would be deficiency in socio-economic development. He urged all key stakeholders and well meaning Nigerians to support and cooperate with the military and other security agencies in the fight against banditry and other forms of security challenges. He assured the COAS of his government’s cooperation to mitigate insecurity.

The COAS said his visit was aimed at reviewing army training and operational concepts: “The visit to the two former Heads of State and the governor was not solely to pay homage, but to interface with them in effort to squarely address security challenges.

“With the right support and cooperation from key stakeholders and the citizenry, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will overcome the current security challenges.”

Theatre commander tasks barracks youth on positivity

Theatre Commander (TC), Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Christopher Musa, has called on barrack youths to remain positive, resolute and contribute their quota to the overall development of the country as the future leaders.

He was speaking at the flag-off the maiden edition of the Theatre Commander’s Ball Games tagged “Barrack Youths Tournament 2021 at the Lt-Col BU Umar Sport Complex, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said the tournament was aimed at creating avenue for unification and building the future generations of the Nigerian Army barracks: “It will also be used as an avenue to select good sports men and women to represent the barracks community in future sporting activities in the state especially as peace is building up all over the North East.”

He charged at participants: “I want you to look at this as the opportunity to showcase yourself, play to protect yourself and play fairly to showcase the talent you have.

“We are looking forward to having a fantastic outing from all of you. We are hoping to have a team each from all the events that will represent this cantonment in future sporting activities.”

Acting Assistant Director, Physical Training, 7 Division, Major Adebayo Oloruntoba, said: “The tournament is to foster unity among the youth, build their self-esteem and social interactions, to make them responsible, discipline and develop their sense of confidence as well as to discover their talents in various sports.

“A total of 18 teams will be competing in the various sporting events like football, volley ball and basketball in the five-day event that ends on November 27, where winners will be announced and awards presented to deserving teams and officials.”

Army set to tackle post-traumatic stress disorder

The Nigerian Army has organized a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) seminar to address the rising cases of PTSD among its officers and soldiers. With the theme, “Mental Health Awareness, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in Perspective” it was was put together by the Army Headquarters, Department of Transformation and Innovation.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, said PTSD often results from engagements in various operations.

He said the myriads of emerging security threats in the country had necessitated security agencies to deploy troops in various operations to contain the situation.

Represented by the Chief of Operations (Army), Major General Olufemi Akinjobi, COAS said their involvement in those operations had the resultant effects of high casualty rates, injuries, damage to equipment and accumulated stress as well as other mental disorders such as PTSD. He said: “This maiden seminar is a step in the right direction to raise awareness to address PTSD among troops. And this is in consonance with my command’s philosophy of prioritising the Nigerian soldier.

“It is envisaged that drawing the awareness of disorder at the strategic level will help in the formulation of the right strategy for the management of affected troops welfare and administration.

“Subsequently, phase two of the seminar will focus on PTSD awareness and management campaigns to units and formations in various operational theatres. This is premised on our bid to realise my vision, which is to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria. I, therefore, urge you all to make a conscious effort to pick new creative ideas in this seminar that could impact positively in our performances in the field.” He commended officers and soldiers for their loyalty and performances in the various theatres and promised to continue to provide the resources and direction required for them to succeed.

Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Major General Charles Ofoche, said the seminar was to create awareness on the increasing incidences of Acute Stress Reaction, Acute Stress Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder amongst the troops and its effects on military operations:

“The Nigerian Army intended to draw awareness of commanders to the stress syndrome to achieve reduced operational risks, increased efficiency and improved operational effectiveness.

“There is no doubt that this forum will provide us the necessary and needed opportunity to freely interact, discuss, share ideas and rub minds on issues relating to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder particularly towards achieving the objectives of this Seminar.

“Ultimately, at the end of the seminar, we want to be able to match theory with practice. The seminar is intended to be very interactive to solicit no pharmaceutical discussions on global best practices for the management of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder cases.”

