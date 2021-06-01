From John Adams, Minna

Barely 24 hours after armed bandits invaded an Islamic school in Tegina, kidnapping over 100 children, no fewer than 15 people have been reportedly killed in Beri town in Bobi district of Mariga local government of Niger state.

The last onslaught in which a mobile policeman was reportedly killed, occurred yesterday morning, at about 8:00am.

However, five of the bandits were killed by the men of the local vigilante in the area, after about one hour of gun battle.

Beri Police Station, which was their first point of attack, was also burnt down by the bandits with several people reported to have been injured while scrambling for safety.

It was gathered that another group of bandits reportedly stormed the Garin- Gabas in the same Mariga local government, yesterday morning, but met a stiff resistance from the youths of the town,

it could not be immediately ascertained the number of casualties on both sides during the 30 minutes of violence confrontations between the two.

In addition, another group of bandits also raided Ungwan Bako in the Kotonkoro district of Mariga local government abducting many people, mostly women and children.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) confirmed the incidents, but did not give details.

Police Public Relations Officer Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, did not respond to calls made to his cell phones for comments on the developments.