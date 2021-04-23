From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Gunmen who attempted to abduct the Bursar of the University of Benin, Mr. Victor Imagbe, yesterday morning, reportedly ‎killed an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ugiagbe Alex Osaghae, who was on duty at the home of the Bursar, along Sapele Road, Benin.

The gunmen were also said to have carted away the rifle of the slain NSCDC official.

It was learnt that the suspected kidnappers had invaded Imagbe’s house at Ogheghe Community, Sapele Road, at about 2:45am, and opened fire on the NSCDC officer as they entered the compound, killing him on the spot.

A source at the Edo State Police Command, while confirming the incident, said investigations had commenced to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

The Public Relations Offer (PRO) of the Edo State Command of the NSCDC, Mr. Ogbebor Efosa, also confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, the corpse of Osaghe has been reportedly deposited at the morgue of the Central Hospital, Benin City.