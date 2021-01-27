From Tony Osauzo, Benin

An early morning gun duel between members of a Vigilante and killer herdsmen in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State ‎yesterday claimed the life of one of the herdsmen.

The Vigilantes led by Mr. Osagie Ugbodu, were said to be on routine patrol between Eko- Oghenyen- Ahia- Udakpa communities following several threats by the fulani herdsmen ‎when they reportedly clashed at about1.25 am.

It was learnt that the herdsmen had earlier killed an Igbo farmer in his farm within the suburbs a fortnight ago with follow up threats to completely wipe out the existence of the entire indigenes and take possessions of their farms and belongings across the council area, haven forcefully taken over several farms from the owners.

The six killer herdsmen who reportedly rode on three motorcycles were said to have on sighting the vigilantes, opened gun fire at them and the vigilantes returned fire.

It was further gathered that the Fulani herdsmen on seeing the superior fire power of the vigilantes immediately fled even as the vigilantees gave them a hot chase with continued exchange of gun fire and in the process one of the Fulani herdsmen was gun down while the rest fled but the injured one was said to have died on the way to the hospital.

Items recovered from the bandit include one unmarked motorcycle ; one AK-47 assault multipurpose rifle with 20- live ammunitions and charms.

‎Meanwhile, the corpse of the dead herdsman is said to have been deposited in the morgue by men of Ubiaja Divisional Police station.

‎When contacted for comment, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was with his boss and promised to call back but failed to do so at press time.