The President of Frontline Communities of Terror Attacks in Plateau State, Benjamin Shaweng said they have lost over 80 persons in the renewed midnight attacks, ambushed and isolated killings orchestrated by killer herdsmens in the state.

Mr. Shaweng stated this on Tuesday during a press conference in Jos and alleged that the devastated communities in Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas aming others have been neglected and abandoned by government in the face of the sustained killings.

“Two weeks back, an attack was staged in the sleepy village of Wereng in Riyom LGA were 6 persons were killed. We are pleased to say that reliable sources close to us have it that about four suspects have so far been arrested.

“While we celebrate this, we are sad to note that the usual Abuja Agenda is on again, putting massive pressure on security agencies who effected the arrest to transfer the suspects to Abuja.

“Between January and February, 13 youths were gruesomely murdered and many houses destroyed in Kulben village and 6 people were killed in Murish village and properties and livestock worth billions of naira destroyed by Fulani killer herdsmen.

“In Bokkos, there has been repeated killings in various parts of the Local Government. In February, Kwattas community was attacked by the Fulani killer herdsmen, resulting in the death of 22 persons, hundreds injured and thousands of houses and properties destroyed.

“In Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa LGA, 28 persons we’re gruesomely murdered , 8 injured, 301 rooms and 15 farms were destroyed in separate attacks by killer herdsmen in January and April, 2020.”

Mr. Shaweng explained that the current security architecture of Plateau State Government, structured and sustained on the basis of falsehood and half truth cannot be sustained anyonger.

He lamented that government has always addressed terrorism through gatherings of terror victims and perpetrators and urged government to change tactics and address the menace squarely.

“Our attackers are not our neighbours, we have no issue in contest of conflict. With the Fulani terrorists. We equally make bold to say that we have no herder-farmers clashes in Plateau.

Mr. Shaweng said the state cannot be enjoying peace when people are freely access their farms and carry out their legitimate vacations in their ancestral homes.

He demanded an end to the continuous interference in the conduct of investigations and prosecution of arrested suspects of attacks in the rural commun