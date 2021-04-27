The Homicide Section, State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID), Bayelsa State Police Command, said it arrested 50-year-old suspect, Christopher. He allegedly used a pestle on the head of his wife, who died on the spot.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Mike Okoli, said: “Immediately the husband drank sniper to commit suicide. He was revived by neighbours at Onuebum, Ogbia Local Government. The ugly incident happened on February 28, 2021, around 12.00noon when the suspect had a domestic argument with his wife.

“He hit her with pestle and she died on the spot. She was rushed to the Federal Medical Hospital (FMH), Yenegoa, and immediately transferred to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Rivers State where she was confirmed dead. The husband quickly took sniper to commit suicide.

“His neighbours quickly rescued him and rushed him to hospital. The case was reported at the Police Station, Ogbia. The suspect was arrested and transferred to SCID, Yenagoa.

Christopher told Daily Sun: “I hail from Anambra West Local Government, Anambra State. I am a farmer.

I married my late wife 30 years ago and blessed with five children. It is true that I used a pestle to hit my late wife.

“Anytime we quarrelled, she always carried my luggage out of the house. She told me that I should leave the house for her. Sometimes if we quarrelled, my wife would abandon the house and my five children to stay in Brass.

“We did business together; my wife was the one that took the lion share. I was so tired of my wife and I called my family and her family to settle our issue several times, yet all were abortive. My wife refused to change her way.

“On that fateful day, we had a little quarrel. Immediately my wife went inside the room and packed out my luggage and told me to leave the house for her. I took the pestle and hit it on her head, immediately I saw my wife was dead.

“I went and took sniper and drank it so that both of us could die together. Unfortunately, it was my neighbour who resuscitated me and rushed me to the hospital. I taught I should have died.

“My late wife’s corpse was deposited at Otuotch mortuary in Anambra State. I regret my action over the death of my wife. I want both families to forgive me. It was annoyance that lead me to violence to kill my wife.”

One of the neighbours, Samuel Ogbah, said: “We are neighbours over seven years. We always heard both husband and wife quarrelled and they settled it among themselves. Sometimes we helped them settle their matters and it ended there.

“On the said day, we heard the husband and wife quarrel. We heard he used pestle to hit his wife and she died. He called for help and in the process the husband drank the sniper and struggled to die. We rushed into the house and we quickly rescued the husband.

“We rushed him to the hospital. His wife was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, and in the process, she died. The case was reported to the Police Station, Ogbia. The husband was arrested for murder case. The suspect will soon appear in court.”